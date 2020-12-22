A nice Tuesday with big changes ahead!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs today will run a touch cooler than yesterday with most spots in the lower 40s. Tonight clouds will thicken up with lows in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be an active afternoon with an approaching cold front. Winds will kick up through the day with gusts around 40-50 mph. Highs will boost to the lower 50s with a partly cloudy sky to start. Shower chances will increase through the afternoon and evening with periods of heavy rain at times. Much colder behind the front with temperatures in falling to the 20s early Christmas eve morning. A few flurries will be left behind with highs topping out in the lower 30s.

Christmas Day will be a cold one with highs in the lower 20s with a mainly sunny sky. Luckily, temperatures will rebound to the mid 30s with a partly cloudy sky Saturday. Next chance of rain should arrive Sunday with highs in the lower 40s.