A quiet weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Not as cold this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s with a few clouds round. Highs today will be very seasonal with everybody in the mid 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight lows will fall to the lower 30s.

A great weekend out ahead of us with highs Saturday in the lower 40s with a mainly sunny sky! Sunshine will continue to trend through the day on Sunday with highs slightly cool in some spots but still in the lower 40s. A few flurries will move in very late Sunday and early Monday morning. Not expecting any accumulation with it.

We’ll salvage the afternoon Monday with highs in the lower 40s. For the rest of the week expect to see a nice warming trend! Temperatures will become more mild with highs boosting to the lower 50s by the later half of the week with plenty of sunshine!