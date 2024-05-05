Navigating stormy days ahead this week

SUNDAY NIGHT

Tonight, mostly cloudy skies will prevail, with a low of around 56°F. Expect a gentle breeze from the north-northeast at 5-7 mph, making it a cool but pleasant end to Cinco de Mayo festivities.

MONDAY

Scattered light showers will move in, bringing occasional damp moments under mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach 73°F, with an east wind at 6-8 mph. A rain jacket will help keep you dry as you go about your day.

MONDAY NIGHT

Evening showers and thunderstorms will dot the night, but rain will ease toward morning. With lows around 62°F, southeast winds will hover at 9 mph. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch, though storms may deliver localized downpours.

TUESDAY

Showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 80°F. Some storms could be severe, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. South-southeast winds will blow at 10-18 mph, gusting up to 26 mph. Expect rainfall of up to half an inch.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m., with a few severe storms possible. Rain will taper off to a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 61°F, with west-southwest winds at 11-16 mph, gusting up to 24 mph.

WEDNESDAY

Showers and thunderstorms expected, with a high near 82°F. Some storms could be severe, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain. Southwest winds will blow at 7-11 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Storms persist into the night, gradually transitioning to showers with lows around 63°F. Winds will stay steady from the south at 15 mph, gusting up to 22 mph. Another soaking rain could bring a decent amount of precipitation.

THURSDAY

Showers linger in the morning but should ease as the day progresses. Highs will hover around 74°F under partly sunny skies. Westerly winds will strengthen to 13-22 mph, gusting up to 32 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT

A cool night is in store with partly cloudy skies and lows around 52°F. West-northwest winds will slow to 9-18 mph, gusting up to 29 mph.

8 DAY OUTLOOK

Friday through Sunday sees a mix of sun and clouds, with isolated showers possible. Highs will settle into the upper 60s and low 70s, while lows dip to the upper 40s. Expect drier weather to start the following week.