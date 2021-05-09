Weather Blog

Chilly start to the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The rain that was around Saturday night and most of the day Sunday moved east Sunday afternoon. Now our weather pattern dries out and stays cool for several days. Although we will see sunshine, temperatures Monday and Tuesday will feel more like March.

Rain cleared out Sunday afternoon but the skies did not clear. A shift to a brisk North wind and temperatures only in the 40s are more appropriate for March.

By late Sunday afternoon the rain was moving into Ohio and Kentucky.

As the FutureCast forecast indicated, we saw several locations getting more than 2 inches of rain during the past 24 hours. Heavier rain was to the North with about 1 inch or less in Central and Southern Indiana.

The clouds should clear out late tonight. However, that just makes for an even colder temperature situation. There is a Frost Advisory for Central and Northern Indiana for tonight as temperatures drop into the lower and middle 30s.

Even with the sunshine Monday, the temperatures will only reach near 60. That is more than 10 degrees below average for May 10.

The below average temperatures stay with us all week. A little bit of a warming trend by Friday. Then back to about average next weekend.