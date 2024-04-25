Dry Thursday, rain returns Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frosty start in many locations this morning. We will see a dry day today with rain returning Friday and into the weekend.

TODAY: Temperatures this morning in northern Indiana dropped into the 20s. Highs stay below normal for this time of the year but we will be warmer than what we’ve been the last couple of days. Highs today climb close to 60. Clouds are around for the first part of the day. We will see some sunshine later this morning and this afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few clouds expected tonight. Temperatures will not be as cold tonight. Lows fall into the low and middle 40s.

RAIN RETURNS

FRIDAY: Friday morning will start off dry and even mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the 40s to start the day. Highs climb close to normal for the afternoon into the middle and upper 60s. Rain returns later in the afternoon and early evening. It will be breezy on Friday with winds gusting out of the south and southeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour.

If you are heading to the Pacers game tomorrow evening there is a chance for a few showers or storms. Temperatures stay into the middle 60s.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Rain chances continue into the weekend however we will see lots of dry time. Showers and even a few thunderstorms are possible heading into the first part of Saturday. We will see some dry time in the afternoon Saturday. Highs climb near 80.

A few spotty showers or storms are possible on Sunday. Highs climb into the lower 80s for the end of the weekend.

Rain returns Monday with a good chance for showers and storms. Highs Monday will be in the middle 70s. We stay in the 70s for the rest of the week. A few spotty showers are on possible on Tuesday but dry for the middle and end of the week.