Toasty Thursday, rain develops late tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a warm stretch in place the next several days. It’s going to be hot today with highs near June/July normal temperatures. Toasty Thursday with near record highs.

TODAY: Main weather story today will be the temperatures. Highs climb into the 80s across the entire state. Middle 80s are possible here in Indianapolis. Normal high is 69 and the record is 87 set back in 1959. We have a good chance at getting close or breaking a record. It will feel much more like summer with temperatures typical of June or July.

Much of the day will be dry. There is a very low chance we may see an isolated shower. However again most locations will be dry. Winds will be pretty light during the day.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game tonight looks like a warm evening for baseball.

Pacers are in town tonight and we will be very warm downtown for tip off. The walk back to the car will be dry and mild too.

Rain chances arrive after midnight. We may see showers and even a few thunderstorms possible. This will be across the entire state.

Temperatures tonight fall into the low and middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Rain will be likely for the first part of the day. A few thunderstorms will also be possible. A few spotty showers are possible into the afternoon as well. Look for lots of clouds and temperatures into the 70s.

WARM STRETCH CONTINUES

This weekend will be warm with lots of dry time but a few spotty showers may be possible.

SATURDAY: It looks like we will see dry conditions for the start of the Indy Mini Marathon. It will be mild with temperatures into the upper 50s near 60.

Dry for much of the day Saturday a few spotty showers or storms possible. Highs on Saturday climb into the upper 70s near 80.

SUNDAY: Spotty afternoon showers with highs near 80.

8 DAY FORECAST: Warm stretch continues into next week. Highs climb into the lower 80s with several shower and thunderstorm chances.