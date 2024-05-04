Isolated downpours this weekend, better chances of rain/storms next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warmer than average temperatures continue this weekend in central Indiana. A couple areas will contend with isolated downpours this afternoon.

TODAY: A few spots of patchy morning fog waking up. Partly cloudy skies for today with the chance of an isolated downpour mainly east in the afternoon and evening. The majority of central Indiana remains dry. High temperatures near 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: A few isolated downpours, but once again, most remain dry. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny skies through much of the day. Another very isolated chance at a downpour primarily in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Showers and a few rumbles of thunder become likely on Monday. This will begin an unsettled pattern. Stronger storms may be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday. All modes of severe weather will be on the table with this next system. Smaller rain chances even linger behind this stronger storm chance late week.