Fantastic spring weekend!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with feel-like temperatures in the lower 20s! Clear skies and breezy to start the day. Expect to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs warming to the upper 40s to near 50°. Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the upper 20s.

We welcome in Spring this weekend and it will feel like fantastic! Saturday will be the first day of spring with highs in the upper 50s! Gets even better Sunday with highs breaking into the mid 60s with plenty of sun!

Mid 60s will hold Monday afternoon with lots of sunshine. Rain chances do return Tuesday of next week. Luckily the rain does not have an impact on the temperatures to start. Wednesday and Thursday highs will still touch the middle 60s. By the end of the week highs will cool to the upper 50s with drier hours come Friday!