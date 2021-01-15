Snowy end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A damp start to the morning with a few light sprinkles around with temperatures in the mid 30s. Clouds will be around through the day with highs holding in the mid 30s. Scattered snow showers will generate this afternoon which could give us periods of heavy snow, gusty winds and limited visibility. We’re not expecting much accumulation from today with most spots at a half inch. Tonight lows will fall to the upper 20s.

This weekend we have several more chances for snow. Saturday afternoon looks cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid 30s. Better chance of snow during the evening hours. Scattered snow will continue through the day Sunday with minor accumulations expected. By the end of the day most of the state will be between 1″-2″ of snow with highs in the lower 30s.

Next week starts off quiet with a mostly cloudy sky Monday and highs in the 30s. A light wintry mix arrives Tuesday with highs climbing to the lower 40s. A second weather maker will arrive through the later half of the week with a light mix possible Thursday and Friday.