Temperatures remain slightly above average

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The last few days have been warm in central Indiana. If Sunday hits 80 degrees, it would be the 5th day in a row of at least 80-degree temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly sunny start. Clouds increase during the afternoon and evening. High temperature around 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies work in. A stray shower may be possible in far western Indiana. Low temperatures in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with more clouds the further west you go. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A weaker system will bring in some much-needed rain chance starting late Tuesday. Although rain will not be widespread, scattered showers are possible on Wednesday followed by an isolated rain chance on Thursday. Temperatures remain in the upper 70s mid to late week.