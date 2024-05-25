Two waves of storms expected on Sunday

TONIGHT

A quiet prelude to a bustling Sunday, tonight remains mostly clear with temperatures gently descending to the lower 60s. The north wind, subtle in its presence, will shift to a variable direction as the evening wanes, providing a serene night.

SUNDAY

All eyes on the Indy 500 as the day poses a significant weather challenge with showers and thunderstorms likely to disrupt the event, particularly before 4 PM. Anticipate a warm and humid start with temperatures swiftly rising to near 80°F under increasingly cloudy skies. South-southeast winds will accelerate, reaching 7 to 13 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The likelihood of precipitation stands at 80%, with a forecasted quarter to half an inch of rain that could affect race conditions. Severe weather is a possibility, with the potential for strong wind gusts and heavy downpours, creating a critical situation for race officials and attendees alike.

SUNDAY NIGHT

The stormy pattern extends into the night with a high probability of continued showers and thunderstorms, especially before 1 AM. The atmosphere remains charged, fostering the development of potentially severe thunderstorms that could bring torrential rainfall and robust wind gusts. Overnight lows will hover around 65°F in a predominantly south-southwest wind flow, maintaining a brisk pace at 10 mph, gusting up to 21 mph. The precipitation probability peaks at 90%, indicating a tumultuous end to the day.

MONDAY

In the wake of Sunday’s tempest, Monday offers a calmer narrative. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs ambitiously climbing to the upper 80s. The wind, now shifting to the south-southwest at 5 to 7 mph, suggests a slight reprieve from the previous day’s ferocity.

MONDAY NIGHT

A return to tranquility with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures descending to the mid-60s. The south wind persists subtly at around 6 mph.

TUESDAY

The heat intensifies as temperatures are expected to soar near 90°F under mostly sunny conditions, signaling a stark contrast to the weekend’s stormy weather. However, the atmosphere remains unsettled with a 20% chance of late afternoon showers and thunderstorms as south-southwest winds increase to 6 to 11 mph, gusting up to 22 mph. This could lead to unexpected weather conditions, particularly impacting outdoor activities and post-race celebrations.

TUESDAY NIGHT

The potential for nocturnal showers and thunderstorms looms, with a 30% chance of precipitation under partly cloudy skies. Nighttime lows are anticipated around the low 70s, with south winds continuing at 11 mph, gusting to 23 mph, possibly heralding a more turbulent weather pattern moving in.

8 DAY FORECAST

As we move past Tuesday, the remainder of the week will bring calm and sunny conditions. Wednesday and Thursday will be pleasantly cool, with highs in the low to mid-70s. By Friday, there’s a slight chance of showers as temperatures approach 80°F, offering a mild prelude to a warmer weekend.