Active weather ahead of the holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Strong storms and heavy rain are all possible at times this holiday weekend.

This morning:

We’ll keep an eye out for a few areas of patchy, dense fog. I don’t think this will be widespread, but it could be an issue for some areas during the morning commute.

Meanwhile, temperatures are mild, with numbers hanging into the mid-60s.

Friday:

Much of our Friday should be relatively quiet, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stronger SW flow will likely bring in some warmer temperatures later this afternoon. We also can’t rule out a spotty thunderstorm or two very late in the day, but those should not be widespread.

High temperatures will top out into the middle 80s this afternoon.

Friday night:

A cold front will roll through the area later this evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will likely last late into the overnight hours. A few of those storms could be severe, with damaging straight-line winds, and some hail will be the primary concerns.

Overnight lows will fall to the upper 60s to around 70°.

Saturday:

A few lingering showers will hang around early Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday looks to be ideal, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will top out into the low to mid 80s.

Sunday:

Rain is likely as we head into our race day, but there is some hope for some dry time during the day. A warm front with an associated line of storms will ride into the state on Sunday morning. Some of those storms could be strong or severe. A cold front will then work through later in the afternoon and evening hours, providing another line of thunderstorms. Some of those storms could be strong or severe. In between both of the fronts, isolated severe storms will be possible at any part of the day. All modes of severe weather will be in play, with damaging straight-line winds, large hail, and the possibility of tornadoes.

High temperatures will top out around 80°.

Memorial Day:

A couple of upper-level waves moving through for the holiday will bring some scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder as we roll for the first half of the holiday. High temperatures on Monday will top out into the mid-70s, which is much closer to average for this time of year. Some of those rain chances will linger on into early Tuesday morning.

8 day forecast:

The rest of the eight days had near-normal temperatures and quiet conditions. Highs will top out in the lower 70s, with dry air settling on Wednesday. Mid- to upper-70s are expected for Thursday and Friday of next week.