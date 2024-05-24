Indianapolis sirens only to go off during tornado warnings, observed twisters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Emergency sirens will only be used for tornado warnings or observed tornadoes in Indianapolis and the rest of Marion County, the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency of the Marion County Emergency Management announced Friday.

Previously, sirens had also been sounded when a severe thunderstorm warning was issued during a tornado watch.

After a review of the first two severe weather events of 2024, the agency said in a news release, “The conclusion has been that while the intention was to provide earlier warning and weather awareness in this age of connectivity it was having the opposite effect and could ultimately lead to complacency.”

The sirens are to warn people who are outdoors, the agency notes.

The agency also says people should have multiple ways to receive notifications of severe weather.