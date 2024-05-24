Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis sirens only to go off during tornado warnings, observed twisters

A weather alert siren. (WISH File Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Emergency sirens will only be used for tornado warnings or observed tornadoes in Indianapolis and the rest of Marion County, the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency of the Marion County Emergency Management announced Friday.

Previously, sirens had also been sounded when a severe thunderstorm warning was issued during a tornado watch.

After a review of the first two severe weather events of 2024, the agency said in a news release, “The conclusion has been that while the intention was to provide earlier warning and weather awareness in this age of connectivity it was having the opposite effect and could ultimately lead to complacency.”

The sirens are to warn people who are outdoors, the agency notes.

The agency also says people should have multiple ways to receive notifications of severe weather.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Wet weekend conditions will continue...
Weather /
Some iPhone users eligible for...
Business /
Woodcraft Supply: A lesson in...
Life.Style.Live! /
Girls Positivity: Celebrating National Family...
Life.Style.Live! /
Over the railroad & through...
Local News /
Central Library will close public...
Local News /
Indianapolis Int’l Airport expects busiest...
Local News /
Indy 500 weekend won’t ‘Finish...
Health Wellness /