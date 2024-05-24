Rounds of strong storms this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of dry time today with showers and thunderstorms possible this evening. Some strong storms tonight and also for the end of the weekend.

TODAY: More humid this afternoon and warm for Carb day. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s. We will see some sunshine with just a slight chance for an isolated shower. A better chance for showers and storms arrive later this evening. Some of those storms may be strong.

There’s a slight risk that some of these storms may reach severe criteria. Main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Temperatures fall into the upper 60s tonight. Strong storms are possible through the night.

SATURDAY: A few early morning showers are possible but they move off to the east by late morning. The 500 festival parade looks good. Sunny skies is expected all day with highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: There is growing confidence rain will be likely for race day. Showers and storms are possible in two waves. The first wave will bring rain during the first part of the day. We will get a break and then more showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the afternoon and evening. Some of them could be on the stronger side.

Already the Storm Prediction Center has much of Indiana under an enhanced risk which is a level 3 out of 5. There is confidence these thunderstorms will be on the stronger side and all severe weather modes are in play.

8 DAY FORECAST: We have a storm chance on Monday as well with highs into the 70s. A few spotty showers Tuesday. We dry out and keep temperatures into the 70s for the rest of next week.