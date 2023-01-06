Weather Blog

Tracking an above-normal weekend with wintry mix potential

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first full weekend of 2023 is set to feature slightly above-normal temperatures with the potential for additional changes of a wintry mix.

Friday night: Skies will remain mostly cloudy as we settle into a chilly night. Lows will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Saturday: We’ll start off on a dry note while enjoying a little bit of sunshine. Conditions will change going into the latter half of the day as the cloud cover increases. Light rain looks to form over the southern part of the state. Then, a transition to a wintry mix will transpire as precipitation slides north into central Indiana by the nighttime hours.

Highs look to work their way into the low 40s with winds staying light.

Sunday: The potential for a wintry mix will persist into and throughout much of the daytime hours.

Highs will rise into the upper 30s.

8-Day Forecast: We look to have a slightly warmup to start the new workweek with highs in the mid 40s. By Wednesday, temperatures slide back into the low 40s. Most of next week looks to stay dry up until Thursday.