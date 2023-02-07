Weather Blog

Widespread rain Wednesday night, strong winds by Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a marvelous Tuesday despite sporadic showers developing earlier in the day. This forecast will undergo a whirlwind in the short-term as we track widespread rain late Wednesday and strong winds on Thursday.

A ***High Wind Watch*** will be in effect on Thursday from 7 AM EST – 7 PM EST for portions of northern and central Indiana.

Tuesday night: Skies will stay mostly cloudy as we work in a colder night. Lows look to fall into the low 30s.

Wednesday: A cooler, yet above normal, day will be on deck for Wednesday with lots of cloud cover. We will stay rain free until Wednesday night, and that is when widespread showers will slide into the state. Rain will be heavy at times with even isolated rumbles of thunder possible south of Indy. As the rain picks up late Wednesday, so will the winds.

It is not completely out of the woods for there to potentially be isolated strong to perhaps severe storms in the overnight hours into early Thursday. This severe risk is for areas from Vincennes and points south. The main concern will be damaging winds.

Highs will rise into the upper 40s. It must be noted though that temperatures will surge into the 50s just after midnight Thursday.

Thursday: Prepare for a wet morning commute with showers ongoing until the mid-morning hours. The bigger story will be the high winds that are expected to crank through much of the state. Sustained winds of 25-30 MPH will be expected with gusts up to 50-60 MPH possible. Power outages are definitely possible Thursday.

Highs are set to occur Thursday morning with numbers soaring into the mid to upper 50s. Then, temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day.

8-Day Forecast: A colder afternoon will be in play for Friday with scattered showers possible, and we could even see snow showers mix in. Highs on Friday will only be in the low 40s before we transition toward the coldest day of this weekend for Saturday. Saturday will see temperatures struggle to get into the mid 30s. This colder air is expected to be very short lived as we work in another warmup with 50s returning by next week.