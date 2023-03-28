5 planets align in the night sky this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The last week of March will provide sky watchers the ability to see five planets at once.

Just look to the western horizon after sunset to find Mars, Uranus, Venus, Jupiter and Mercury.

Tuesday will be the best opportunity to see all five planets before Jupiter starts to disappear into the sun’s glare the next few evenings. Venus will be the brightest planet of them all.

Make sure to go to an area that has no tall buildings or trees, with an unobstructed view of the low horizon.