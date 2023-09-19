Check it out: Faint glow of the northern lights seen in northern Indiana

Many in the northern U.S. were treated to a spectacular aurora display on Monday night. Some in northern Indiana also reported seeing the northern lights. (Provided Photo/Patrick Thompson)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many in the northern U.S. were treated to a spectacular aurora display on Monday night.

The northern lights weren’t as bright here in Indiana, especially in comparison to April 24 earlier this year, but a lucky few were able to see them with the aid of a camera. Specifically, spots in northern Indiana saw the faint glow of the aurora.

Check out this breathtaking timelapse from LaPorte County taken Monday night by Patrick Thompson:

Timelapse of northern lights in LaPorte County. (Provided Video/Patrick Thompson)

Still shot of the northern lights as seen in LaPorte County, Ind., on Sept. 18, 2023. (Provided Photo/Patrick Thompson)

In far northeastern Indiana, the dim northern lights were visible in Angola at 11:40 p.m. This picture was taken by Brad Shepard.

Dim northern lights in Angola, Ind., at 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2023 (Provided Photo/Brad Shepard)

The KP index is used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic storms. The higher the number, the stronger the storm. A larger KP index also indicates how far south the northern lights may be seen. Below is a map with the corresponding KP number and how far south the auroras may be seen:

How far south can aurora be observed? (Provided Graphi/NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center)

Monday night into early Tuesday, the KP number peaked at 6.67. This number would corroborate reports of some in northern Indiana seeing the lights on the low horizon. On April 24, 2023, the KP number peaked between seven and eight, which allowed many more in the Hoosier state to see the lights.

In the upcoming days, aurora activity will not nearly be as high. The Space Weather Prediction Center only has a maximum KP index of 4 for Tuesday night.

Other photos of the northern lights outside Indiana

The northern lights were bright enough in some states where you could see them with the naked eye. Multiple National Weather Service offices snapped great pictures.

The northern lights at 11:15 p.m., on Sept. 18, 2023, in Gaylord, Mich. (Provided Photo/NWS Gaylord)

A view of the northern lights on Sept. 18, 2023, in Marquette, Mich. (Provided Photo/NWS Marquette)