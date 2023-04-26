Has central Indiana seen its last spring freeze?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The popular saying for a lot of the states in the Midwest is “Don’t plant before Mother’s Day.”

This year, Mother’s Day happens May 14.

Generally, this saying is a good rule of thumb even though central Indiana’s average last freeze comes much sooner, on April 15, dating back to 1943.

On Monday, April 24, Indianapolis had its low temperature drop to 28 degrees. This may have been the last freeze of the spring in Indianapolis, but no can never say for certain.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service at Indianapolis issued a frost advisory from 2-8 a.m. Thursday. Temperatures as low as 35 could cause frost.

In Storm Track 8’s latest forecast, central Indiana will have a few more nights in the upper 30s, but not down to the freezing mark.

Areas north, however, may still be at risk to start the month of May.

Over the last five years, every last spring freeze has been in the month of April except 2020.