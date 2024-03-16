Here’s where you can donate to victims of the Selma-Winchester tornado

Damage from the Selma-Winchester tornado that cut through Randolph County, Indiana, on March 14, 2024. (WISH Photo)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Storms swept through eastern and southern Indiana on Thursday, leaving dozens injured and hundreds of homes damaged.

With many displaced from their homes, the Randolph County Community Foundation shared on Facebook a list of places in need of donations, as well as resources for community members and volunteers in Randolph County.

Take a look at the list below:

Donations available

Selma Elementary – only accepting nonperishable food items.

Winchester High School – food, hygiene, and clothing available. The Meridian Crisis Team will also be at the high school to assist.

Liberty Perry Alumni – offering clothing vouchers; contact Rick Morris at 765-749-2479.

The Compass Church – Selma and Winchester locations.

Randolph County Community Foundation – monetary donations.

Heart of Indiana United Way – monetary donations.

Sweet Dreams for Randolph County Kids – offering beds and bedding for kids; contact them on Facebook for more information.

Donations needed

Hello Kiddo: All sizes of men’s and women’s clothing Sizes large, 1x, 2x, and 3x women’s shirts Sizes 14, 16, and 18 girls’ and boys’ clothing Size 12 and 20 pants Socks Underwear/boxers



Volunteer opportunities

Winchester High School – beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday

Compass Church Convoy of Hope – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday The church will have a drive-thru distribution of racks, shovels, totes, trash bags, tarps, cleaning kits, paper towels, and water.



Here are additional resources for volunteers and community members in Randolph County.

Available contractors

East Central Contractors – 765-748-2018

Roundtree & Sons LLC – 765-425-6801

Woody’s Tree Services – 765-576-0248

JR’S Gutters – message via Facebook

Pastor Jim Ballenger – will provide generators; 765-748-0276

Animal services

Winchester/Randolph County Animal Shelter – pet food and crates available; contact at 765-305-1500.

Countryside Barkyard – shelter available for pets, but emergency forms must be filled out; contact at 765-748-8603.

Parker Veterinary Service – providing services for lost and found animals; send pet information to them over Facebook.

Resources for EMS, volunteers, and state workers

Erinat 350 – offering sack lunches for work and volunteer crews

Northblock Coffee – free drip coffee from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Circle X Riders Inc. – free meals available on location and for delivery; for delivery, contact Lee Whiteman at 765-228-3999.

East Side Church

Roots Room – open to help volunteers warm up; kitchenette available to use.

Binky’s Chicken – Located in Winchester.

Randolph County YMCA – showers and other facilities available.

