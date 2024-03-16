Here’s where you can donate to victims of the Selma-Winchester tornado
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Storms swept through eastern and southern Indiana on Thursday, leaving dozens injured and hundreds of homes damaged.
With many displaced from their homes, the Randolph County Community Foundation shared on Facebook a list of places in need of donations, as well as resources for community members and volunteers in Randolph County.
Take a look at the list below:
Donations available
- Selma Elementary – only accepting nonperishable food items.
- Winchester High School – food, hygiene, and clothing available. The Meridian Crisis Team will also be at the high school to assist.
- Liberty Perry Alumni – offering clothing vouchers; contact Rick Morris at 765-749-2479.
- The Compass Church – Selma and Winchester locations.
- Randolph County Community Foundation – monetary donations.
- Heart of Indiana United Way – monetary donations.
- Sweet Dreams for Randolph County Kids – offering beds and bedding for kids; contact them on Facebook for more information.
Donations needed
- Hello Kiddo:
- All sizes of men’s and women’s clothing
- Sizes large, 1x, 2x, and 3x women’s shirts
- Sizes 14, 16, and 18 girls’ and boys’ clothing
- Size 12 and 20 pants
- Socks
- Underwear/boxers
Volunteer opportunities
- Winchester High School – beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday
- Compass Church Convoy of Hope – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday
- The church will have a drive-thru distribution of racks, shovels, totes, trash bags, tarps, cleaning kits, paper towels, and water.
Here are additional resources for volunteers and community members in Randolph County.
Available contractors
- East Central Contractors – 765-748-2018
- Roundtree & Sons LLC – 765-425-6801
- Woody’s Tree Services – 765-576-0248
- JR’S Gutters – message via Facebook
- Pastor Jim Ballenger – will provide generators; 765-748-0276
Animal services
- Winchester/Randolph County Animal Shelter – pet food and crates available; contact at 765-305-1500.
- Countryside Barkyard – shelter available for pets, but emergency forms must be filled out; contact at 765-748-8603.
- Parker Veterinary Service – providing services for lost and found animals; send pet information to them over Facebook.
Resources for EMS, volunteers, and state workers
- Erinat 350 – offering sack lunches for work and volunteer crews
- Northblock Coffee – free drip coffee from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
- Circle X Riders Inc. – free meals available on location and for delivery; for delivery, contact Lee Whiteman at 765-228-3999.
- East Side Church
- Roots Room – open to help volunteers warm up; kitchenette available to use.
- Binky’s Chicken – Located in Winchester.
- Randolph County YMCA – showers and other facilities available.