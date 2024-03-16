Prepared for a tornado? What to do after one? CDC has tips
(WISH) — Recent tornadoes in Indiana caused a multitude of injuries and widespread destruction.
Are you and your family prepared for a tornado?
Here are some tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what you should do before and after a tornado strikes.
The CDC says don’t wait until you see a funnel cloud to act. As soon as a tornado warning is issued here is what you should do.
- Move unsecured items inside to prevent them from becoming projectiles in the wind.
- Bring your animals indoors and keep them with you.
- Tune in to your National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) radio or local news station for the latest updates.
- Relocate to an underground shelter, basement, or Federal Emergency Management Agency safe room, if available. A small, windowless, interior room or hallway on the lowest level of the building is the next best thing.
- If you live in a mobile home or don’t have access to a sturdy building for another reason, drive to the closest shelter.
- Stay off bridges and highway overpasses. If strong winds develop while driving, pull over and park. Keep your seatbelt on and the engine running. Put your head down and cover yourself with your arms and a blanket, if available.
Here are the things you should do Immediately after a tornado, according to the CDC.
- Once the skies clear, begin taking steps toward your recovery.
- Let friends and family know you’re safe.
- Check yourself and those around you for injuries. Provide first aid if necessary.
- Continue listening to the local news or your NOAA radio.
- If you evacuated, return only when the authorities say it’s safe to do so.
- Stay out of damaged buildings.
- Watch for fallen power lines or broken gas pipes. Report them to the utility company immediately.
- Take pictures of the damage for insurance purposes.
- If you must use candles, keep them away from anything that can catch fire. Always stay near lit candles.
- Keep a fire extinguisher handy, and make sure your family knows how to use it.
- The safety of you and your family is the most urgent need after a tornado. Check everyone for injuries and give first aid for minor injuries. Call for medical help immediately if needed. In the event someone stops breathing and you are trained, administer CPR until emergency help arrives.