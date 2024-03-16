Prepared for a tornado? What to do after one? CDC has tips

An American Red Cross van is parked on a street during cleanup and damage assessment in Selma, Indiana, on March 15, 2024, a day after a nighttime tornado. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

(WISH) — Recent tornadoes in Indiana caused a multitude of injuries and widespread destruction.

Are you and your family prepared for a tornado?

Here are some tips from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what you should do before and after a tornado strikes.

The CDC says don’t wait until you see a funnel cloud to act. As soon as a tornado warning is issued here is what you should do.

Move unsecured items inside to prevent them from becoming projectiles in the wind.

Bring your animals indoors and keep them with you.

Tune in to your National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) radio or local news station for the latest updates.

Relocate to an underground shelter, basement, or Federal Emergency Management Agency safe room, if available. A small, windowless, interior room or hallway on the lowest level of the building is the next best thing.

If you live in a mobile home or don’t have access to a sturdy building for another reason, drive to the closest shelter.

Stay off bridges and highway overpasses. If strong winds develop while driving, pull over and park. Keep your seatbelt on and the engine running. Put your head down and cover yourself with your arms and a blanket, if available.

Here are the things you should do Immediately after a tornado, according to the CDC.