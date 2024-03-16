Winchester tornado strongest to hit Randolph County in 38 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Weather Service has preliminarily rated Thursday’s tornado in Selma/Winchester as an EF-3, with maximum winds of 155 – 165 mph.

Thursday, March 14, now holds some historical distinction with this tornado rating in Randolph County.

The path of the EF-3 tornado that cut across Randolph County on March 14, 2024.

March 10, 1986, was the last time a tornado rated higher than EF-1 or F1 struck Randolph County.

Remember, the Enhanced Fujita scale was developed in 2007. Before that, the Fujita scale was used. The tornado in 1986 was rated an F3 and went through Lynn, Indiana.

This means Thursday’s tornado was the strongest Randolph County has seen in 38 years.

To date, this Selma/Winchester tornado is the strongest tornado by wind speed to hit the U.S. in 2024, so far.

This could change depending on the storm surveys ongoing in Ohio from Thursday’s storms. They have already preliminarily rated a tornado as an EF-3 with no maximum wind speeds in Indian Lake.

Survey crews will still be out in Randolph County this weekend assessing the damage.

Tornado Count

For the year, Indianapolis now up to four tornadoes statewide. Another tornado in Hanover, Indiana, was confirmed by the National Weather Service from Thursday’s storms. An EF-2 rating was assigned to this tornado, with maximum winds of 115 mph.

