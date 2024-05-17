Mostly dry this weekend, heating up by next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Additional rain, some heavy, fell very early on in our Friday before daybreak. Coverage of activity turned much more spotty by the mid-late morning hours with some sporadic development in the afternoon.

We’re looking to try and dry things out for Indy 500 qualifying weekend before we turn towards the warmest air this year with additional storm chances.

Friday night: Slow moving spotty showers and storms remain possible into early tonight before all precip winds down by the overnight hours.

Lows are set to bottom out in the low 60s.

Saturday: We’re talking a mix of sun and clouds for the first half of our weekend with the potential for a few slow moving pop-up rain/storms. Otherwise, it is looking like a mostly dry Saturday, which will surely benefit Indy 500 qualifying.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Temperatures are going to surge a bit in the back half of this weekend thanks to abundant sunshine. It will be a dry and very warm Sunday with highs in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Once we get into the first half of next week, we could have the warmest air of the year on our hands. For reference, Indy’s warmest day of 2024 is 85 degrees from May 2nd. We’re also going to ramp up rain and storm chances starting Tuesday and carrying through midweek next week. There is the threat for stronger storms Tuesday into Wednesday. It is still too early to tell with key emphasis on main threats and exact timing, but keep an eye on the forecast over the next few days.