Soggy start, spotty showers this afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Soggy start to this Friday. A few spotty showers are possible later this afternoon.

TODAY: Lots of clouds and foggy conditions this morning in parts of northwestern Indiana. Showers are south of Indianapolis and moving due east. Much of this steady rain moves to the east and will come to an end around midday.

A few spotty showers will be possible into the afternoon hours today. Not everyone will get rain but we may see a few pockets of showers popping across parts of the state. If you are heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for fast Friday you may see a few spotty showers but hopefully we can get lots of dry time in today to race some laps.

Temperatures today will stay into the low to middle 70s across the state.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to downtown Indianapolis to watch the Pacers it looks like we should see dry conditions. Lots of clouds in place during the evening with temperatures fall near 60 overnight. Clouds begin to clear overnight with possibility of a little fog developing late.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday: This weekend will be warm but we may also see a few spotty showers on Saturday afternoon. Much of the day will be dry with just an isolated shower popping up. Highs climb into the lower 80s on Saturday. Humidity values increase too.

SUNDAY: Sunday looks dry with sunshine and highs into the lower 80s. It’s going to be warm and a little more humid. We should be able to get in qualifications at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

8 DAY FORECAST: Sunshine once again for the start of the workweek. Highs stay into the 80s for much of the week. Rain chances ramp up late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Right now it looks like carb day will be dry.