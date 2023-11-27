Indianapolis misses out on first measurable snow of the season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first winter system of the season moved from the Plains into the Midwest this past weekend.

Unfortunately for snow lovers, the rain-snow line Sunday set up to the north and west of Indianapolis. South Bend and Fort Wayne picked up measurable snowfall, along with many areas in northern Indiana. Lafayette even got a quick dusting.

Snow totals from Nov. 25-26

A visible satellite from Monday shows a strip of snow cover from Kansas to northwest Indiana with clear skies in place. Cold air will exit in some of the locations in the next few days, which will allow melting to speed up.

Our average first measurable snowfall in Indianapolis is typically around Nov. 21. In the past two years, that first snowfall has happened in mid-November.

We have yet to see our first measurable snow, and there aren’t any snow chances on the near horizon in our area. The longest we have gone here in Indy without measurable snow is Dec. 29.

