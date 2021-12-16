Weather Stories

Kentucky tornado now rated high end EF4

(WISH) — The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky has released its preliminary storm report for the violent tornado that moved through the state last week. It has been rated an EF4 with winds near 190 mph. To give some perspective an EF5 tornado has wind speeds of 200 mph.

The data is preliminary but it appears the strongest part of the tornado created a path of destruction from Mayfield to Bremen, Kentucky. This is the second EF4 tornado this year.

Friday night’s tornado is being called the “Quad State” tornado because it started in northeast Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Survey teams from the National Weather Service continue to assess the damage to determine whether or not this tornado produced one continuous track.

The longest track on record is the “Tri State” tornado which was on the ground for 219 miles in March of 1925. It moved through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

75 people in Kentucky alone have died from the tornado.