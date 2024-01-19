Live Blog: Another round of winter weather wallops Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People across Indiana are waking up and scraping the snow off of their cars after another round of winter weather arrived overnight.
6:45 a.m.
Road conditions are deteriorating as the morning rush really gets underway. ISP Sgt. John Perrine just shared a video of a crash at NB I-465 at I-70 on the city’s west side.
6:30 a.m.
As of 6:30 a.m., there are 4 cancellations and 8 delays at Indianapolis International Airport, according to FlightAware.
6:15 a.m.
6:05 a.m.
Subzero wind chills are expected for much of the early weekend with a Wind Chill Advisory for tonight. Temperatures will be even colder Saturday night but lighter winds will keep wind chills from falling as far.
6 a.m.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of Indiana through 10 a.m. EST. Cold temperatures will return tonight with wind chills around 15 below zero. Chilly temperatures will continue into the weekend.