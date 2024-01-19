Live Blog: Another round of winter weather wallops Indiana

A person in a red coat and heavy black pants uses a snowblower to clear a path after snowfall. (Photo from Video Aired on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People across Indiana are waking up and scraping the snow off of their cars after another round of winter weather arrived overnight.

6:45 a.m.

Road conditions are deteriorating as the morning rush really gets underway. ISP Sgt. John Perrine just shared a video of a crash at NB I-465 at I-70 on the city’s west side.

Road conditions are deteriorating and traffic volume is increasing Please give yourself extra time this morning and drive safely This crash is I-465 NB at I-70 on the west side of Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/YAlTp0mPxX — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 19, 2024

6:30 a.m.

As of 6:30 a.m., there are 4 cancellations and 8 delays at Indianapolis International Airport, according to FlightAware.

6:15 a.m.

I-465 NB from Rockville road at 5:40am Please give yourself some extra time this morning pic.twitter.com/2OQJdAAcHJ — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) January 19, 2024

6:05 a.m.

Subzero wind chills are expected for much of the early weekend with a Wind Chill Advisory for tonight. Temperatures will be even colder Saturday night but lighter winds will keep wind chills from falling as far.

6 a.m.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for much of Indiana through 10 a.m. EST. Cold temperatures will return tonight with wind chills around 15 below zero. Chilly temperatures will continue into the weekend.

5:30 a.m.

Webcams are showing heavier pockets of snow leading to quick accumulations on roads. Untreated roads and grassy areas have generally seen upwards of an inch so far with heaviest snow ending over the next couple of hours. #INwx pic.twitter.com/xJBAcWy98I — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 19, 2024

5:01 a.m.

Happy #TGIF motorist it will be snowy day in the Wabash Valley. Remember these few driving tips:

🔹Reduce speed

🔹Increase following distance

🔹Don’t drive distracted

🔹Buckle Up! Main roads are good & secondary roads are slick and hazardous.

Let’s all be safe out there! pic.twitter.com/dbPFAp9M7M — Sgt. Matt Ames (@ISPPutnamville) January 19, 2024

4:45 a.m.