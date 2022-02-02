Weather Stories

LIVE BLOG: Winter weather brings power outages, cancelations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter weather is impacting Indiana. We’ll track the latest developments here throughout the day on Wednesday.

The Indy Fuel hockey team has moved the start of tonight’s game up to 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Update 9:55 a.m.

If you are on the go, Marcus Bailey has released his latest forecast in podcast form.

Update 9:50 a.m.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says a box truck has overturned on southbound US 52 at 700 West. Avoid the area for the next hour.

Update 9:45 a.m.

The West Lafayette Police Department says roads are becoming hazardous. Residents are asked to stay inside if you don’t have to be on the roads.

Holcomb to speak

Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold a media briefing at 11 a.m. He’ll be joined by representatives from the Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

You can watch this live on WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV news app and our Facebook page.

Duke Energy outage in Noblesville

Duke Energy is reporting more than 400 outages in the area south of Noblesville.

A WISH-TV employee who is a Duke Energy customer has received a text message stating an estimated restoration of 12:15 p.m.

To view the latest Duke Energy outages in Indiana, click here.

To view the latest AES Indiana outages, click here.

County travel advisories

Many counties in the northern half of the state have county travel advisories. Some are under the “warning” status.

To see the latest travel advisories, click here.

Check the watches and warnings in Indiana

We automatically update our website with the latest winter weather watches and warnings from the National Weather Service. You can find those here.

State police ask drivers to be careful

Sgt. John Perrine with Indiana State Police joined Daybreak Wednesday morning to talk safety on the roads.

“The road doesn’t cause the crash, Perrine said. “I’ve never taken a police report in almost 19 years of police work that I said the road was at fault for the crash. So keep that in mind, that your driving behavior causes those crashes.”

See his full interview below.