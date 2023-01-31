Weather Stories

Space station visible multiple times in central Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The International Space Station will be flying over central Indiana a couple of times this week.

Tuesday evening will be the first chance to see it only for 3 minutes. Better viewing opportunities come later this week when the space station will be higher in the sky and appear for longer.

Some clouds may affect the flyover Tuesday evening, and more clouds are expected Thursday. This Friday will likely be the best opportunity to get a glimpse at the space station with mostly clear skies.

Friday’s flyover begins at 6:44 p.m. with the space station reaching a maximum height of 72 degrees a few minutes later. If you are looking for it in the night sky, it will appear similar to a bright star that is moving much faster than an airplane.