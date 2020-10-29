Spooky stats for Halloween weekend and a full moon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like the weather this Halloween won’t be as scary as last year. In 2019, Indianapolis saw a high of 47 degrees with rain and even a trace of snow.

In the last 10 years, Indianapolis saw highs in the 40s four years, highs in the 50s for two years and for four years highs in the 60s.

The average high temperature for October 31st is 60 and the average low is 42. The warmest Halloween on record was back in 1950 when the mercury hit 82. The coldest was way back in 1878 when the low bottomed out at 35.

As far as precipitation, the wettest was back in 2013 when 2.01″ of rain fell. The following year we had the most snow ever recorded on October 31 at 0.1″. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, measurable precipitation has fallen 35% of the time on Halloween since 1871.

It looks like this year we will be dry with highs near normal. There’s also a full moon. The moon will become full at 10:49 a.m. This full moon is the second full moon of the month making it a “blue moon.” A blue moon is when there are two full moons in the same month.