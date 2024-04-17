Weather blog: Storms developing across central Indiana

Showers and storms are popping up across central Indiana. A tornado watch is in place for parts of eastern Indiana until 7 p.m. EDT. (WISH Graphic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers and storms have started popping up across central Indiana, with the potential for severe weather as the storms move northeast.

The National Weather Service says the primary threats are damaging wind gusts and large hail, but an isolated tornado threat “cannot be ruled out.” The greatest severe weather threat will last through 3 p.m.

A tornado watch is in place for parts of eastern Indiana until 7 p.m. EDT.

1:22 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Fort Wayne IN, Leo-Cedarville IN and Harlan IN until 1:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/KyLmfi2ixG — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) April 17, 2024

1:08 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Angola IN, Fremont IN and Ashley IN until 1:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/n7iF8ysHgq — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) April 17, 2024

1:04 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Berne IN, Geneva IN and Monroe IN until 1:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/0wC8qEtTaO — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) April 17, 2024



12:53 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Kendallville IN, Waterloo IN and Corunna IN until 1:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/alCHn4HEuV — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) April 17, 2024

12:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Hartford City IN, Dunkirk IN and Montpelier IN until 1:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/S1e7vVQ7dn — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) April 17, 2024

12:31 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Grant and Blackford counties until 1:15 PM EDT. Wind gusts up to 60 mph along with nickel-sized hail is possible. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/AprAXoWwra — Ryan Morse (@RyanMorseWx) April 17, 2024

12:20 p.m.