Thousands without power across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are without power across Indiana.

Heavy winds and ice are hitting central Indiana.

AES Indiana is reporting more than 8,100 outages.

Duke Energy is reporting nearly 7,800 outages.

The outages are primarily in Lafayette and West Lafayette. Around 5,000 people in those cities are without power.

Nearly 500 Duke customers in Plainfield are without power.

On Monday morning, Storm Track 8’s Marcus Bailey forecasted freezing rain and wind gusts.

