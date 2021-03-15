Weather Stories

Thousands without power across Indiana

by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are without power across Indiana.

Heavy winds and ice are hitting central Indiana.

AES Indiana is reporting more than 8,100 outages.

Duke Energy is reporting nearly 7,800 outages.

The outages are primarily in Lafayette and West Lafayette. Around 5,000 people in those cities are without power.

Nearly 500 Duke customers in Plainfield are without power.

On Monday morning, Storm Track 8’s Marcus Bailey forecasted freezing rain and wind gusts.

You can see the latest wind speeds here.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

Doctor explains why rumor of vaccines’ link to infertility is scientifically impossible

Medical /

BRU Burger Bar opens in Brownsburg

Inside INdiana Business /

US air travel rises to highest levels yet since pandemic hit

National /

Check the Storm Track 8 radar

Weather /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.