Weather Stories

Weather watch: Winds from 25-35 mph, with 60 mph gusts, expected Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Thursday high wind watch was issued Tuesday afternoon for the Indianapolis area and areas east, north and west of the city.

In central Indiana, the National Weather Service at Indianapolis says winds from 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible Thursday.

The National Weather Service for Northern Indiana predicts winds from 25-35 mph, with frequent gusts from 45-55 mph and isolated gusts up to 60 mph.

The gusts could down trees and powerlines, and make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles, the weather service says.

The watch will be in effect from 7 a.m-7 p.m. Thursday.

Storm Track 8 Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, “Thursday is not only going to be a damp day, but it will also become very windy.”

These are the counties in the watch area: Adams, Allen, Blackford, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Delaware, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, Johnson, Lagrange, LaPorte, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Morgan, Noble, Parke, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, St. Joseph, Shelby, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Wabash, Warren, Wells, White, and Whitley.