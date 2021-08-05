Weather

When heat and humidity return

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another fantastic start to Thursday morning with temperatures slightly warmer to start. Most spots will be in the lower 60s with a clear sky. It’ll be a warm and sunny day with highs in the mid-80s.

Heat and humidity will return as early as Friday for some! Highs Friday will warm to the mid to upper 80s with increasing humidity through the day. We stay dry through the end of the week.

This weekend looks hot and humid with highs approaching the upper 80s to lower 90s with sunshine through the entire weekend!

Early next week, highs will stick in the lower 90s through midweek with oppressive humidity levels making feel-like temperatures soar to the lower 100s. Rain chances will also return through much of next week.