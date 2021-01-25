Wintry start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to the week with a light mix possible through mid- to-late Monday morning. Temperatures will start in the lower 30s. Freezing rain will become more wide spread late Monday morning and early afternoon with highs warming to the mid-30s.

There could be minor ice accumulation by the end of the day Monday with around a tenth of an inch of accumulation in central Indiana. Monday night lows will hold in the lower 30s.

Tuesday, maybe a light mix around then we should dry out in the afternoon with highs approaching the lower 40s. A minor hiccup midweek with a spotty snow chance with no accumulation expected with highs cooling to the lower 30s.

By the end of the week, highs will top out in the middle to the upper 30s with a few peaks of sunshine. Looking a little more active this weekend, with highs in the 40s with a chance of a light wintry mix late Saturday and Sunday.