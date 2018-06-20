5 healthy travel snacks
Summer eats are "sizzling" with Registered Dietitian, Author, and Chef Michelle Dudash!
Check out these simple recipe ideas to get you going!
1. Easy snack recipe: No-Bake Energy Bites
Make these energy bites a few days before your trip. Made with California prunes, rolled oats, sunflower seed butter, cocoa powder, and a touch of honey, they are fiber-rich for sustained energy. Michelle works with California prunes and loves using them in recipes because they add a naturally sweet taste and great texture to recipes with no added sugar. They’re a premium fruit.
California prunes are good for bone health due to their copper, boron, vitamin K, and polyphenol content. 4-5 prunes count as a serving of fruit and comes in under 100 calories.
2. Low-carb meat bars
Country Archer Collagen Meat Bars
These bars pack in 15 grams of protein and real ingredients like grass-fed beef and antibiotic-free pork.
3. Spiced snack Mixes
Combine your favorite nuts with dried fruit and spices for a tasty trail mix.
CA Prunes and almonds with cinnamon snack mix
CA Prunes, cashew, and almonds with curry snack mix
4. Protein snack: Flavored chicken pouches
Starkist Chicken Creations are new, with your favorite flavors, like Buffalo, lemon pepper, and ginger soy. Pair with almond flour crackers or whole-grain crackers.
5. Dried fruit and cheese skewers
Buy pre-cubed cheese. Skewer with California prunes on toothpicks. Delish and nutrish!
No-Bake Energy Bites
This recipe is from the 4Real Food Reboot, an online meal planning program by Michelle Dudash, RDN.
2 tablespoons flaxseed meal
1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
1/2 cup packed California prunes, finely chopped
1/2 cup sunflower seed butter (or other nut butter)
1/4 cup cocoa powder
2 tablespoons honey
Coating: shredded coconut, toasted sesame seeds, or chopped roasted almonds
Sprinkle flaxseed over 1 tablespoon water in a medium bowl. Add the oats, prunes, seed butter, and cocoa powder and combine. Shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in your favorite coating. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.
Yield: 15 servings, 2 balls each
Prep time: 15 minutes
To learn more, visit www.michelledudash.com.