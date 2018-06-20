5 healthy travel snacks Video

Summer eats are "sizzling" with Registered Dietitian, Author, and Chef Michelle Dudash!

Check out these simple recipe ideas to get you going!

1. Easy snack recipe: No-Bake Energy Bites

Make these energy bites a few days before your trip. Made with California prunes, rolled oats, sunflower seed butter, cocoa powder, and a touch of honey, they are fiber-rich for sustained energy. Michelle works with California prunes and loves using them in recipes because they add a naturally sweet taste and great texture to recipes with no added sugar. They’re a premium fruit.

California prunes are good for bone health due to their copper, boron, vitamin K, and polyphenol content. 4-5 prunes count as a serving of fruit and comes in under 100 calories.

2. Low-carb meat bars

Country Archer Collagen Meat Bars

These bars pack in 15 grams of protein and real ingredients like grass-fed beef and antibiotic-free pork.

3. Spiced snack Mixes

Combine your favorite nuts with dried fruit and spices for a tasty trail mix.

CA Prunes and almonds with cinnamon snack mix

CA Prunes, cashew, and almonds with curry snack mix

4. Protein snack: Flavored chicken pouches

Starkist Chicken Creations are new, with your favorite flavors, like Buffalo, lemon pepper, and ginger soy. Pair with almond flour crackers or whole-grain crackers.

5. Dried fruit and cheese skewers

Buy pre-cubed cheese. Skewer with California prunes on toothpicks. Delish and nutrish!

No-Bake Energy Bites

This recipe is from the 4Real Food Reboot, an online meal planning program by Michelle Dudash, RDN.

2 tablespoons flaxseed meal

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup packed California prunes, finely chopped

1/2 cup sunflower seed butter (or other nut butter)

1/4 cup cocoa powder

2 tablespoons honey

Coating: shredded coconut, toasted sesame seeds, or chopped roasted almonds

Sprinkle flaxseed over 1 tablespoon water in a medium bowl. Add the oats, prunes, seed butter, and cocoa powder and combine. Shape into 1-inch balls. Roll in your favorite coating. Store in a sealed container in the refrigerator.

Yield: 15 servings, 2 balls each

Prep time: 15 minutes

To learn more, visit www.michelledudash.com.

