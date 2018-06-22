Summer Beauty Must-Haves Video

With summer days right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to revive your beauty routine and

make sure you’re ready to look and feel amazing from beach days to barbeques!

Ashley Wottring, Local Blogger and Fashion Expert, has rounded up what’s new and noteworthy in summer beauty, including must-haves for makeup, travel, hair care and more.

EveryHue Beauty Luminous Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 25

For sunny summer days when you don’t want a heavy face of makeup, turn to EveryHueBeauty’s Luminous Tinted Moisturizer for light to medium coverage with a natural satin finish.* Infused with vitamins A, C and E* Has Broad Spectrum SPF 25 for sun protection* It’s perfect for on-the-go wear* Suitable for all skin types* It’s available in 10 inclusive shades* The line is available exclusively for $18.99 in select Target stores and on Target.comEveryHue Beauty was created by four women for every woman. The gap in the makeup marketis what sparked the creation of the brand, as the partners, some who are women of color, feltunable to have their makeup needs met when visiting mass-market retail stores. They set outwith a mission not only to make amazing makeup, but to allow the multicultural consumer to benumber one in their eyes and on their color charts for the first time ever.

Travelon Smart Tubes™



Whether you’re packing a beach bag for a day in the sun, or prepping your carry-on for a

tropical getaway, you’ll want to make sure your sunscreen, soap, lotion, or shampoo are

spill-proof, leak-proof.

* Travelon’s SmartTubes™ come in 2oz tubes

* Made with BPA-free silicone

* Dispenser designed to squirt out just the right amount of product, so no more wasting

expensive products because you poured too much in your hands!

* Reusable

* 3-1-1- carry-on/TSA-compliant

* Includes stickers to identify contents

* Available in sets of 2 for $13 on Travelonbags.com

Travelon is an industry leader of travel products and accessories. They are at the forefront of

designing travel accessories, making Travel Easier and Safer™ for consumers with over 400

products.

It’s a 10™ Miracle Leave-In Product and Miracle Leave-In For Blondes



Time at the beach or the pool can leave your hair dry and damaged, which is why it’s important

to keep a leave-in conditioner on hand or in your beach bag all summer long.

* It’s a 10’s Miracle Leave-In product smooths hair, eliminates frizz, restores shine, and

enhances hair’s natural body

* Includes natural ingredients like sunflower seed, green tea leaf extract and silk amino

acids.

* Miracle Leave-In for Blondes, offering the same amazing results while being specially

formulated to meet the needs of both natural and color-treated blondes

* The brand is Cruelty-Free and does not test on animals

* Available for $12.33-$37.03 on Itsa10haircare.com and Target.com

The It's a 10 brand began with the idea that feeling good about your hair should be easy. Their

hair care products provide exceptional results designed to deliver a combination of 10 benefits –

all in one bottle: Repairs dry, damaged hair; Adds shine; Detangles; Controls frizz; Seals and

protects hair color; Prevents split ends; Stops hair breakage; Creates silkiness; Enhances

natural body; Flat iron spray and thermal protector.

Lavish Hair & Body Oil

Whether you’re looking to freshen up after a day at the beach or prep your hair and skin to lookglowy in the sun, Lavish by Vikki Ziegler has you covered.* Available in two scents: ‘Fresh Start’ for daytime and ‘Evening Essence’ for nighttime* Adds shine and a subtle fragrance to both hair and skin* Available on Vikkiziegler.com for $39

Be sure and follow Ashley's adventures at:

@fashionatelyme

www.fashionatelyme.com

