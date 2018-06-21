School districts can get insurance against shootings, stabbings

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A school building. (Photo Provided/WCIA)

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- You can get insurance for fires, floods and theft.

Now, school districts can get insurance against shootings.

The Charleston School District has a new type of insurance coverage for times of tragedy. Malicious acts coverage addresses shootings, stabbings and similar incidents.

The district is insured by a company that caters to nearly 200 schools in the state.

Previously, the company didn't offer this kind of insurance. But, earlier this year, agents asked members if it was something they'd be interested in.

After getting overwhelming support, they offered the coverage and Charleston signed up for it. District employees said it's a type of insurance they hope they never have to use, but better safe than sorry.

It only increases premiums by about one-third of a percent, which leaders say is more than worth the price. Officials said this is the insurer they use for things like workman's compensation, cyberliability and crime.

Prairie State Insurance Cooperative is the company offering malicious acts coverage. Members include several local districts: Rossville, Blue Ridge and Prairieview-Ogden, just to name a few.