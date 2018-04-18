Local News

New year means new promotions at Indians' games

By: Staff Reports

Posted: Apr 18, 2018 09:20 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2018 09:41 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The Indianapolis Indians are planning special events in hopes of getting your family's attention to head to games.

Charlie Henry dropped by our studios Wednesday to talk about some of the upcoming promotions. 

Saturday is Black Panther Night, Sunday is First Responders Night and Monday is Bark in the Park.

Fans can even look forward to some new jersey for Black Panther Night.

