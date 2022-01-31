As Seen on TV

Indianapolis Zoo begins sale of spring, summer camps for kids

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Zoo programs for kids on school breaks during the spring and summer will go on sale Monday.

Some camps are several days; others are a single day. Camps are available for ages 5-14.

Here’s a sampling of the programs, which can be found on the zoo’s website:

  • April 7-8, Dolphin Trainer: Ages 10-14 who meet the height requirements can learn the techniques of training dolphins and get to interact with the aquatic mammals. Nonmember cost: $385.
  • June 18: Caring for Animals: one of the single-day camps in June and July that teaching basics about animals. Nonmember cost: $70.
  • June 13-July 29, Five-day Camps: The experiences will pair up age groups. Programs range from “Animal Snacks” to “Wild Senses and Crazy Defenses.” Nonmember cost: $290.
  • June 6-9, Animal Tales: Listen to animal stories, create crafts and meet animals. Nonmember cost: $205.
  • July 6-8, Colorings and Coverings: Discover the array of animal colorings and coverings, and their role in survival. Nonmember cost: $205.

The website for the camps notes COVID-19 information, including that masks will be recommended for campers.

Registration closes seven days before camps begin, but space is limited.

