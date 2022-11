Behind the Bricks

A look at the horticulture and biodiversity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Did you know: the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while tucked inside the urban Town of Speedway, is home to at least 196 different plant species and 57 different animal species?

On this episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles will take you to the water, woods and beyond to highlight the wildlife that calls the Racing Capital of the World home.

Zach Horrall, Social Media Specialist at IMS, stopped by Daybreak to tell us more.