Behind the Bricks: Converting IMS from road to oval

by: Ashley Fowler
Have you ever wondered how Indianapolis Motor Speedway seamlessly switches from road course racing to oval course racing?

On this episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles gives an exclusive look at how the speedway’s facilities team converts the racetrack from a 4-turn, 2.5-mile oval configuration to a 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

Boles says the full process of converting the track can take more than 15 hours and involves more than four dozen concrete barriers.

Zach Horrall, social media specialist for IMS, stopped by Daybreak on Friday to talk about this process and why speed and safety are of the essence.

