Behind the Bricks: Preserving a tradition – the pit lane wall stencils

(Provided Photo/Indianapolis Motor Speedway)
by: Michaela Springer
In the pit lane of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the names of the drivers line the walls, indicating their pit assignments. What many Indianapolis 500 fans may not realize is these stencils are a tradition dating back all to way to the very first race in 1911.

On the latest episode of “Behind the Bricks,” IMS Social Media Specialist Zach Horrall shares the full history of the iconic pit lane decals and how they’ve evolved over the years.

