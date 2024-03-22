Behind the Bricks heads to the mountains

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 2024’s debut episode of the “Behind the Bricks” podcast takes us on a trip out west as the series shakes off its winter slumber and drives into a new season.

Instead of the customary exploration of secret, historic, and off-limits sights around Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IMS President Doug Boles and his team hopped a flight to Denver, Colorado. The goals: to meet some fans and honor Sonsio, the new title sponsor for May’s Sonsio Vehicle Protection Grand Prix at the Speedway.

“We had over 150 out to help celebrate this,” says Boles in the podcast, recorded at Sonsio’s headquarters in Arvada, a suburb just west of Denver.

Come May, the company’s name will not just grace the race, but also at least one of the cars. Fans at the meetup got to see the unveiling

Colorado does not currently host an IndyCar race, but the state has made some memorable contributions to open-wheel racing, including an event that pre-dates the Indy 500 by two years. The history books tell us Denver held a Champ Car race in July of 1909, one month before the first motorcycle and car races at IMS!

During out Daybreak discussion about the pod, IMS Social Media Specialist Zach Horrall also gave us an update on preparations for the Speedway’s plans for the Total Eclipse April 8th. He says NASA is bringing several exhibits, Purdue is promising at least six astronauts, and at least one effort to turn skywatchers into race fans.

“Ed Carpenter will be on track,” Horrall says. “As the eclipse begins, not during totality, obviously, it will be dark, but Ed will do some demonstration laps for all those fans who have never experienced this before.”

WISH-TV will take you live to the Speedway as part of our coverage of the once-in-a-lifetime event.