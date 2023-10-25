Indiana University to Invest $111M to Boost U.S. Microelectronics Sector

Indiana University is making a historic investment in the high-tech and national defense sectors. In partnership with the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), Indiana University has announced it has committed to an investment of $111 million. It will spend the next five years using the funds to grow the high-tech and national defense industries across Indiana.

The majority of the funding, $53.5 million, will help the university create laboratories and other facilities to support research areas with defense applications. In addition, $23.5 million will be used to hire new faculty members in microelectronics, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity. Indiana University is especially seeking potential faculty members with Department of Defense experience.

NSWC Crane is one of southern Indiana’s largest employers. The investment will allow Crane and Indiana University to partner with local businesses specializing in multiple technology-based industries, such as microtechnology. The hope is the investment will help Indiana companies start, grow, and recruit qualified talent.

Indiana University’s Vice President for Research, Russell Mumper, stressed how this partnership is also aligned with the university’s 2030 strategic plan, which has an increased focus on economic development partnerships. “Each of the areas that we’ve committed is core to what we do in our academic mission.” He says the funding is part of Indiana University’s efforts to help grow and retain the best tech talent in the country as students become part of the next generation of the tech workforce.

In the middle of what Mumper calls “An exciting time at Indiana University with research.” Indiana University is leaning on the Luddy School of Informatics Computing and Engineering to lead the investment over the next five years. On top of the university gaining long-lasting partnerships with defense contractors and laboratories, Mumper hopes the state of Indiana will see a boost in the microtechnology industry and IU students will become part of the next generation of the technology workforce.