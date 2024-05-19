Walker Career Center Students Participate in Pitch Competition

Students from the Walker Career Center at Warren Central had the chance to pitch their ideas for new companies to Indianapolis business leaders.

Among the panel of experts at the pitch competition was Uchenna Ugeh, a Product Manager for Cummins, Inc. He says the students surprised him with how well-prepared they were. “I was blown away.” He says the students have a lot of potential to become great entrepreneurs, and their ability to think about problems and how to solve them puts them on a fast track to success.

Steve Trash, an advisor at Ivy Tech Community College, is “very impressed.” Trash, who was also a panelist, says the students will become even better over time as they continue to generate new ideas.

Dr. Toby Malichi, another panelist, says the students at the pitch competition were “Bright, intelligent, energetic.” He loves to see how they are already thinking ahead to using artificial intelligence. “They’re hungry to learn.”