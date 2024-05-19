Organization Wants to See More Black Accountants

The National Association of Black Accountants (NABA) is working to engage, empower and educate Black business leaders.

Guylaine Saint Juste, the President and CEO of NABA, Inc., says the organization wants to connect Black business owners, elevate their voices, and enhance their skills. She also wants to create more opportunities for Black business owners and entrepreneurs.

One of the driving forces behind NABA is to help close the wealth gap. Guylaine Saint Juste says this is done by helping Black business owners with their accounting needs. She says accounting is “the language of wealth.”

While the push to pair more Black business owners with Black accountants is at the top of our minds, Saint Juste says, “We have a lot of issues we are paying attention to.” Those include income disparities, helping Black-owned businesses create a business model, planning succession, and bringing business owners together to provide training.

NABA is made up of 51 professional chapters nationwide. You can learn more at https://nabainc.org.