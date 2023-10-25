Local Investor is Embracing the History of Lafayette Square Mall With New Development

When Fabio De La Cruz first came to Indianapolis twenty years ago, he earned money by working as a busboy at a northside Don Pablo’s restaurant. He then went on to purchase a few investment homes, and now all these years later, his sights are set on something much more ambitious.

When De La Cruz purchased his first investment property, it was in the Lafayette Square neighborhood on the northwest side of Indianapolis. He used returns from that investment to purchase even more properties and before he knew it, Fabio found himself owning properties across entire sections of the neighborhood.

And to ensure his residential investments are surrounded by a successful and thriving business community, De La Cruz, and his investment firm, Sojos Capital, is now eyeing a complete overhaul of the Lafayette Square Mall and surrounding commercial spaces.

When Fabio De La Cruz first came to Indianapolis twenty years ago, he earned money by working as a busboy at a northside Don Pablo’s restaurant. He then went on to purchase a few investment homes, and now, all these years later, his sights are set on something much more ambitious.

De La Cruz purchased his first investment property in the Lafayette Square neighborhood on the northwest side of Indianapolis. He used returns from that investment to purchase even more properties, and before he knew it, Fabio found himself owning properties across entire sections of the neighborhood.

To ensure a thriving business community surrounds his residential investments, De La Cruz and his investment firm, Sojos Capital, are now eyeing a complete overhaul of the Lafayette Square Mall and surrounding commercial spaces.

His vision includes a new movie theater, residential units, corporate offices, a boutique hotel, and more. In total, he sees the mall as a neighborhood that will serve as a gathering place for community members to use year-round for multiple purposes.

Last week, Sojos Capital hosted a groundbreaking ceremony where city leaders joined De La Cruz. He committed to following a master plan that embraced the history and legacy of the Lafayette Square Mall. In recognizing community members’ emotional connection with the mall, originally opened 55 years ago, De La Cruz wants to maintain a sense of nostalgia while bringing new amenities to the long-suffering commercial district often referred to as the 38th St corridor.