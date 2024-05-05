Image 360 Named Business of the Month

Image 360 has been named Business of the Month by the Indianapolis Office of Minority and Women Business Development.

Rajesh Patnaik and his wife Vidhya founded Image 360 Indianapolis Northwest 12 years ago when they moved to Indianapolis from Missouri and learned about the business at a franchise business expo. After becoming a Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Rajesh and Vidhya focused on building a business that produces high-quality designs for customers looking for signage.

Image 360 Indianapolis Northwest designs, produces, and installs signage for a diverse clientele throughout Central Indiana. They have worked with the city of Indianapolis, IndyGo, Indy Parks, and more. Many of the signage in the Indianapolis Criminal Justice Center were produced by Image 360.

Indianapolis City-County council member Leroy Robinson says, “Image360 and its owners Rajesh and Vidhya Patnaik are great examples of what it looks like for a small business to succeed in Indianapolis.” The Office of Minority and Women Business Development says Image 360 “Set a benchmark in the visual communications industry in Indianapolis.”

Rajesh Patnaik, who used to work in IT before opening Image 360 in July 2012, says starting the business was a little scary because he had zero experience. “We had no idea about signs before we started this.” But after a couple of tough years and a steady focus on pleasing his clients, he says his business is now thriving, and he plans to open a second location on the south side of Indianapolis soon.

When asked what advice she would share with other entrepreneurs, Vidhya Patnaik says, “Take one day at a time.” She says to focus on the small successes and master the small things before moving on to bigger challenges.