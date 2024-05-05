Entrepreneur Students Prepare to Pitch to Business Investors

Students at the Walker Career Center at Warren Central High School are putting the final touches on their proposals for a unique pitch event.

Meredith Bryant, an instructor at the Walker Career Center, says that while the students are a little nervous about the event, they are excited to share their ideas, prototypes, and business plans. The 16 students competing in the competition will present their innovative business ideas to potential investors from across Central Indiana.

Bryant says this event is a unique chance for the students to actually access seed money to start and grow their businesses. She says the ideas vary, and the students have spent months preparing for this moment. “We spent a lot of time brainstorming.”

Throughout the course, students have also had the chance to meet local business leaders and learn about the importance and challenges of becoming an entrepreneur. The students have learned to make business cards, pitch decks, and logos.

Bryant says that while not every student will leave the pitch competition with a cash offer from an investor, she wants them to have the opportunity to grow a relationship with investors and hopes that many will find a mentor at the event.

One student in the program, Taurien Trapp, a junior, plans to pitch his Nurture by Nature line of products. The oils, lotions, and soaps are designed to help mothers who are suffering from postpartum depression. Another junior student, Josiah Lossie, plans to share his idea for a music app called EastCo.

The Future Entrepreneurs Pitch Competition will be held on May 10th from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the Warren Performing Arts Center.